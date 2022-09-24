.

By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

The Enugu State Police Command, Thursday, said its operatives have rescued 12 kidnap victims in Ekwegbe-Agu, Neke-Uno, and Okpatu communities in Enugu East, Igbo-Etiti and Udi local government areas of the state.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, two of the male victims were rescued on the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka highway, while 10 others were rescued in a forest at Okpatu, Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Consequently, the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the immediate deployment of more intelligence and operational resources to further contain emerging incidents of kidnapping, especially, along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner solicits the support of citizens through the prompt provision of credible information and/or intelligence at the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883 and 08086671202. Or alternatively send emails via: [email protected] or call the Police PRO on 08099854883 and rest assured the reports so provided will be treated with utmost confidentiality and dispatch.”

RELATED NEWS