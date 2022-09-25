By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission has extended the deadline for the on-going 2022 Constables Recruitment application by one month.

The Commission’s Recruitment portal originally scheduled to be closed on Monday, September 26th, 2022 will remain open to applicants until the 26th of October 2022 to give enough time and accommodate all interested applicants.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, Spokesman said “Eligible applicants who have been unable to apply are advised to take advantage of this extension.

“The Commission is committed to ensuring that nobody interested in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force will be denied the opportunity.

“The Commission will also not deviate from its established Policy of conducting a transparent and merit driven Police recruitment based on defined rules and regulations.

Applications are free and at no cost.”It would be recalled that the commission disclosed early this month that over 60, 0000 applications had already been received for the 10,000 slots but Vanguard gathered that the ratio of application is heavily skewed in favour of a particular zone of the country.

