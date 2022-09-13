.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested six suspected members of Eiye cult group while attempting to kill a traditional ruler in his palace.

The suspects, according to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, include Michael Ayodele, Monday Samuel, Ademola Matthew, Hammed Jelili, Ogundele Ojeh and Sunkanmi Fadina.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Oja Odan divisional headquarters from Oba of Gbokoto land, Oba G. O. Olukunle, at 4:25p.m., that some cultists were about to kill him in his

Oyeyemi said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO Oja-Odan division mobilised his men and moved to the palace, where they met the hoodlums shooting sporadically within the palace.

“The policemen engaged them in a shoot-out and eventually subdued the cultists and got six among them arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity. They also informed the police that it was the son of the Oba, who is now at large that invited them to come and eliminate his father because of an unresolved issue the Oba has been having with his mother.”

Items recovered from them included one locally made double barrel pistol, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge.

Oyeyemi added that the son of the Oba who has taken to flight was said to have escaped with another gun belonging to the group.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation with the view to charging them to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

The CP also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing son of the Oba to bring him to justice.

