By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers at a forest along Imeko-Iwoye Ketu road in Imeko/Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The police also rescued three victims of their kidnap operation unhurt.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, gave the names of the suspects as Aliu Abubakar, 29; Umaru Tukur, 24 and Yau Isah, 25.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspects were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Imeko divisional headquarters that kidnappers numbering about eight, armed with dangerous weapons blocked Tarmac/Iwoye road and started shooting sporadically.

“The information revealed further that the hoodlums had injured the duo of Bode Ogunleye and Muhammad Basa, while the trio of Alhaji Fatai Abdulsalam, Alhaji Dauda Orelope and Alhaji Rafiu Isah were abducted by the same group”.

“Upon the receipt of the distress call, the DPO Imeko division mobilised his men in conjunction with men of Amotekun Corps, So Safe Corps, hunters, vigilantes as well as Fulani/Yoruba youths and stormed the forest in search of the victims and their abductors.

“Due to the intense pressure, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and ran away leaving an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle behind at their hideout in the forest.

“The victims were rescued unhurt while the security operatives continued combing the bush, which led to the discovery of the three suspects where they were hiding in the forest.

“When they were searched, the key to the abandoned motorcycle at the scene of the kidnap was recovered in the pocket of one of them with three cutlasses.”

