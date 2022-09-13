.

A 25-year-old school teacher, Sirajo Ahmed, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old pupil in Alkeri, Bauchi State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the suspect lured the minor into his office in the school and defiled her.

Wakil also said seven other suspects were arrested by the police for various offences.

“Information received by the Division indicated that Ahmad, who lives in Unguwan Ajiya Alkaleri, is a teacher in Royal Science Academic School Alkaleri.

“The police also arrested one Sani Musa 35 an ice-cream seller who resides in Bacas area of Bauchi for having sodomised a 12-year-old boy Behind Bank Alkaleri.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect bought a sachet of water from the victim and lured him to a nearby lock-up shop and sodomised him,” he said.

Wakil also said that the Tafawa Balewa Police division arrested one Monday Ishaku 32 of Anguwan Ruga.

“The suspect who claims to be a herbalist raped a woman who took her daughter for treatment after intoxicating her in his house.

The spokesman said the suspect tricked the dire health seekers and committed an atrocious act.

He said the command also arrested four suspects for criminal conspiracy, breach of trust by Public servant misappropriation forgery and fraud.

Wakil cautioned parents to be wary of people they take their children to, saying there abound many wolves in sheep’s clothing.

He said the Commissioner of Police Umar Sanda directed that all the suspects should be charged in court.

