Police in Canada have arrested Myles Sanderson. Myles is a prisoner that was allegedly released from prison while serving a four-year sentence for committing many crimes.

He was spotted on Monday driving with a knife in his hand. Myles was accused of mass stabbing that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured.

He was arrested and taken into custody in the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, at around 15:30 local time (21:30 GMT).

Reports had it that ten victims are in hospital while three are in a critical condition. Myles has been charged by Canadian police with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering.

