The Police in Jigawa, in collaboration with a local vigilance group, have arrested two suspected kidnappers in in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the Newsmen in Dutse.

Shiisu said the suspect, aged between 35 and 40, were arrested on Sunday following reliable intelligence and credible information.

”Those arrested are believed to members of criminal gang that have been terrorising parts of the state and neighbouring Kano.

”The police arrested them during a special operation in Larabawa village, Gabasawa area of Kano and Larabar Gurgunya village in Taura, Jigawa,” he said.

Shiisu said that preliminary investigation showed that the suspects were responsible for the Aug. 9 attack on personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

”Investigation is also showing that the suspects killed two police officers at Kwalam village in Taura on Jan. 23,” he said.

The police spokesman further stated that four magazines with 83 rounds of 7.9mm live ammunition, two locally made pistols, bows, arrows and two sticks were recovered from them.

He also said that cellular phones, clothes, lubricating oil, three Nigeria National Identify Cards and four photographs were recovered from the suspects.

Shiisu urged the public to always avail the police with credible and reliable information concerning suspicious persons around their environment.

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation in the matter has been concluded

