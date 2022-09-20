The Police Command in Niger has arrested two suspects for operating an illegal Health Science College in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday in Minna.

Abiodun said the two suspects, who posed as the Proprietor and Director of the illegal Excellence College of Health Sciences in Maikunkele, Bosso Local Government Area, were from Shiroro Local Government of Niger and Enugu State respectively.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested on Sept. 9, based on intelligence received by the Command’s Intelligence unit.

” The two persons were suspected for establishing and operating a fake school known as Excellence College of Health Sciences and Technology, located in Maikunkele area of Bosso LGA.

“During interrogation, the suspected Proprietor confessed to have established the school in the year 2020 and commenced admission in 2021 without any authorisation or certification from appropriate government bodies.

“He further confessed that he forged a certificate of registration to deceive members of the public to register and gain admission into the school,” Abiodun said.

He said suspect revealed that about 100 unsuspecting students had enrolled into the college after paying N78,000 each for tuition and other charges.

The Command’s spokesperson said that the second suspect, who hails from Enugu State and serving as the director, was in charge of managing the illegal school with about 20 teachers.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigation is concluded.

