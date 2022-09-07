Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals, will hold its annual Africa conference, a marquee event for the project economy leaders, from September 11 to 13 in Lagos.

The conference, which is the seventh edition, is themed Sustainable Growth for Social Good: Connecting ideas, people and projects.

The conference will deliver expert insights, as well as serve as a platform for networking and knowledge sharing, placing emphasis on the importance of women, youth and education in Africa’s sustainable growth trajectory.

It will cover a wide range of topics, from new ways of working in the Metaverse and pioneering NFT projects, to spotlights on Africa’s emerging music, film, and tech industries.

George Asamani, Business Development Lead, Africa, PMI said: “The world has undergone some seismic shifts over the past two years and not one sector was left completely immune, including project management.

“The line-up of speakers reflects our view on how the profession will transform and how projects will be delivered across sectors that contribute majorly to the economy.

“Necessity is the mother of all invention and now innovation. We are thrilled that the Africa Conference has grown in influence and is able to attract such an exceptional panel of speakers and at the same time drive the narrative around social good and sustainability forward.

“We look forward to sharing new learnings and perspectives with the PMI community as we look for ways to make ideas a reality.”

The conference, unlike last year’s virtual conference that attracted more than 1,400 participants, is expected to attract over 400 to ensure everyone’s safety and in full compliance with the Federal Government’s Covid-19 protocols.

Every year, the conference attracts dozens of speakers who bring distinct, valuable and unique conversations, providing education to drive the future of the profession.

The expo floor at the conference will showcase products and services.

At the Africa Conference, PMI’s growing community of millions of project professionals and change-makers worldwide will gain insight and access tools to turn their ideas into reality.

On hosting the conference in one of the continent’s largest economies, the PMI Nigeria Chapter President, Paul Omugbe said: “We are looking forward to welcoming delegates from across the world as they join us in September for the in-person event.

“The profession is at an exciting point as governments gear to build back better and what better place than a centrepiece event like the Africa Conference to have a dialogue.”

The conference is open to a global audience keen to learn how change-makers and project professionals in Africa are seizing this incredible growth opportunity.

The conference brings together chapter leaders, members, volunteers, captains of industry, government, and stakeholders from the project management sphere – project, programme, and portfolio managers with similar career goals to share best practices, earn professional development units (PDUs), meet like-minded professionals, learn and retain valuable skills and knowledge.

