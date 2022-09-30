…As 6th NPME Expo holds Oct 18-19

By Sola Ogundipe

Towards ensuring the safety and security of medicines in Nigeria, the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), has tasked the federal government to create an enabling environment that would ensure the right capacity utilisation for the local manufacturing sector.

The call government to do more for the local pharma industry came as the 6th edition of the Nigeria Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Expo, NPME, themed “Advancing the frontiers of medicine security in Nigeria, expanding local pharma manufacturing in the era of AfCFTA” is billed to hold October 18-19, 2022 in Lagos.

In the views of the Executive Director of PMG-MAN, Mr Frank Muonemeh, the 6th NPME themed “Advancing the frontiers of medicine security in Nigeria, expanding local pharma manufacturing in the era of AfCFTA”, is aimed at offering an unparalleled business networking opportunity to meet the professionals across the broad spectrum of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“Nigerian Pharma space is predicted by experts, to be the next frontier for a smart investment, it has great but largely untapped potential to contribute to national and regional development. To unlock the hugely untapped potentials, we organise a Pharma Expo and Exhibition biennially, focusing on the exhibition of latest pharma machinery and equipment and showcasing of our locally manufactured medicines,” Muonemeh stated.

He noted that the event is being put together by PMGMAN and its partners – GPE India, and is designed to offer a complete spectrum of pharma processing and packaging machinery and material on one business platform.

“The NPME is the definitive pharma industry event and is known to attract close to 200 exhibiting companies and nearly 10,000 pharma and related sectors’ trade professionals from across the region. This year, exhibitors from five continents, as well as delegates from across Africa are expected at the event that offers the platform for smart investment in the sector, a partnership that works between state and non-state actors in the sector, and most importantly contract manufacturing and market access opportunity.”

Further, Muonemeh said the upcoming event has been conceptualised to enable a robust and comprehensive stakeholder engagement in the industry, essentially as it concerns the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and the positioning of the industry for global competitiveness, post-pandemic recovery.

“This is quite topical and forward-thinking as we are recovering from the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the health sector. The pandemic was a reminder to us all of the need for countries to prioritise their local pharmaceutical manufacturing sector as there is a strong nexus between Medicine security and National security, the vaccine Nationalization comes to mind.

“The pandemic has challenged us as a group to innovate, re-purpose and upscale our facilities to become competitive and more responsive in closing the gap in access to medicine, as members are making SMART investments -buying machinery and looking at more innovative partnerships and technology transfer.

“The AfCFTA regime also has its own potential for revolutionizing the industry; however this is attainable, only – within the context in which government allows for speedy infrastructural development and contextualized policy. The NPME offers all a platform to have robust discourse on the subject by experts.”

In the views of the MD/CEO, May & Baker Nig Plc, Mr. Patrick Ajah, “PMG-MAN is the lasting solution to fake and substandard drugs. The reason is that the local manufacturers are regulated by the National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and NAFDAC is thorough. So in terms of validating quality, we can be trusted. We must begin to patronise our own.”

Ajah affirmed that an enabling environment is essential because it is going to increase the local aptitude for Research and Development and also build capacity utilization.”

