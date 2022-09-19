.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Following Vanguard’s report of the birth of quadruplets by a woman, Anastasia Sati in the Shendam local government area of Plateau State last month, the Femi Otedola Foundation has donated cash and gift items worth N2,000,000 to the family.

Recall that the family of Sati and Anastasia Mairiga who had quadruplets had appealed for help to cater for the children and the philanthropic organisation promised to provide some succour.

The family had fled insecurity from the Wase local government area of the State and relocated to the Dilori community in Shendam before the arrival of the babies.

The organization, apart from raising bank drafts of N250 for each of the babies which amounts to N1,000,000, also provided diverse products for the babies and their mother as well as a bag of rice to the family, the cost of the items put at another N1,000,000.

Reaching out to the family through the Vanguard’s office in Jos, Philip Akinola, the Coordinator of Femi Otedola Foundation presented the diverse items and foodstuff to the delighted family which had earlier received the N1,000,000 which is expressly for the children.

He explained that the organisation is out to support the less privileged and bring hope to people in society hence, reaching the family is a part of the organisation’s mandate.

Reacting to the gesture, the father of the quadruplets, Sati Mairiga said he is delighted about the gesture of the Femi Otedola Foundation saying, “I thank God for everything because I didn’t expect this. I don’t know the people that came to help us, I have nothing to say thank you. God bless everyone who is making this possible for us.”

However, the Shendam local government area’s Supervisory Councillor, Social Welfare, Mrs. Philomena Mamuda who witnessed the delivery of the items to the family, urged them to make good use of the items, maintain good personal hygiene and avoid being wasteful.

She appreciates the Femi Otedola Foundation saying, “We appreciate God for this day, for what you have done, we pray that God continues to bless you to keep helping other people in the society…”

