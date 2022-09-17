.

The Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, Kaduna State, AVM Olurotimi Tuwase, says physical fitness and mental alertness are critical in achieving success by any military fighting force.

Tuwase said this on Saturday during the annual Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 10-kilometer walk, organised by the NAF Air Training Command Kaduna.

Tuwase said the exercise would keep the personnel physically fit, healthy and mentally prepared for regular military duties and deployment towards confronting the security challenges of Nigeria.

He added that military duties require the personnel to remain physically fit and have the spirit of sportsmanship at all times.

Tuwase also said the exercise and other sporting events such as route matches and Wednesday games were meant

“to foster a disciplined workforce essential for combat readiness”.

This, he said, was one of the core visions of the Chief of Air

Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao.

He explained that as NAF personnel, they must always be

willing, able and ready to answer the clarion call to serve and defend the nation.

The Commandant, therefore, urged the personnel to engage in scheduled and unscheduled sporting activities, to keep fit and be mentally alert at all times.

According to him, it would help build their cardiovascular endurance, agility, flexibility, coordination and balance among other benefits towards efficiently performing their military duties.

Tuwase also urged them to continue to be disciplined and law-abiding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present during the walk were the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf and the General Officer Commanding 1Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja.

Others were the representative of the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Commad, Yekini Ayoku, among others.

NAN also report that awards were presented to both male and female personnel who came first to third in the exercise.

