Peter Obi and Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of River State on Friday hosted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Peter Obi and Governor Nyesom Wike (middlle) flanked by members of their political camps.

Wike shared photographs of his meeting with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party via his verified Twitter handle after the meeting.

Recall that the Obi earlier in the week, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was the second time the Labour Party candidate will visit Obasanjo in his Abeokuta residence.

Peter Obi and Governor Nyesom Wike

In a similar vein, Obi on Tuesday also visited the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi in his palace in Ile-Ife.

Obi visited the monarch alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed.

RELATED NEWS