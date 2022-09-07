The Caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party is officially underway at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja.

Those who have so far arrived for the meeting include: Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, the Chairman and Secretary of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senators Walid Jibrin and Adolphus Wagbara, respectively, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwual and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Duoye Diri as well as the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Others include: the deputy Governors of Edo and Benue States, Philip Shuaibu and Benson Abounu respectively among others.

As at the time filing this report, neither the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike nor his Deputy has arrived.

