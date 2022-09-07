Ooni and Mariam Anako

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, welcomed his new wife, Mariam Anako, into the palace on Tuesday.

Contrary to news that the Ooni’s new wife, Queen Mariam Adewusi was received by few persons at the palace, pictures of the event revealed that the queen was received flamboyantly by the palace officials and Chiefs.

While brief traditional rite was performed by female members of the royal family at the entrance of the palace, traditional priests invoke blessing on the new queen before she was received by the monarch in the inner chamber.

Apart from the Ooni himself, other traditional rulers were at hand to welcome the Kogi-born queen into her new abode amidst with glamour.

Here are some more photos from the Ooni’s new marriage and his wife, Mariam:

