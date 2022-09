The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi on Thursday visited former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Peter Obi who shared photos from the visit on his official page, said he had a meeting with Jonathan on serious national interest questions.

“I recently visited my senior brother, H.E. @GEJonathan to exchange views on an array of serious national interest questions,” he wrote.

