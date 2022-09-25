.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

FORMER Social Media Aide to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Oraye St. Franklin, on Sunday sensed that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will go into its presidential campaigns deeply fractured with Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi standing to gain massively from the widening divisions in the PDP.

Oraye said, distrust among PDP leaders inflamed by the conflict between Wike’s camp and that of a presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in accord with embattled party Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, has gone too deep and relations so strained that the differences are almost irreconcilable.

The public affairs analyst said, “Although the party (PDP) has a history of political upheavals, none has been this tensed, nor have the major protagonists, who today converge from the North Central to the South West, South East and the South South, this united in their respective resolve to remain in the party to fight for their right of inclusion.

“Here lies the great paradox of PDP’s predicament. A party whose presidential campaign theme and candidate pose to be capable of unifying Nigerians is not able to solve internal party issues or close ranks among its members on an issue as fundamental as their right to inclusion.

“This is unbelievable. How then does the PDP wish to attract the trust and votes of Nigerians, especially those of Southern extraction, given its now pro-Northern slant?”

Terming the demands by Wike’s camp, particularly the imperative for Ayu’s resignation, as legitimate, Oraye condemned the stance credited to former Vice President Atiku for describing all pressures on to him prevail on Ayu to step down as party National Chairman for a Southerner to occupy the seat as completely untenable.

The former Aide to Wike stated, “One can readily see the manifest contradictions in the BOT Chairman of the Party being prevailed upon to resign and a new BOT Chairman appointed, and on the suspension of the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket despite constitutional provisions on these matters.

“Again Governor Wike was right to raise these contradictions and throw up the need for the same procedural waivers that excused those actions, on the basis of the doctrine of necessity.

“From all indications, however, it does appear that the candidature of Labour Party’s Peter Obi will be the ultimate beneficiary of the crisis rocking the PDP, given that the distrust among Party leaders has now become too deep and their relationship so strained that they are almost irreconcilable.

“The issue is further compounded by the new twist of an alleged financial impropriety levelled against the embattled PDP Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu by Governor Wike today.

“If for nothing, Nigerians desire to have no affinity whatsoever with political leaders smeared by corruption, no matter how disguised or distant it may be. It is common knowledge that our country has suffered enough and it’s time for a clean break from corruption and those who thrive in it”.

