By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A human rights organisation, on Thursday, approached the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba with a petition, seeking the arrest and interrogation of spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN.

The group which is under the aegis of Advocat for Peoples Right & Justice, APRJ, in the petition that was signed by its National Coordinator, Barr. Victor Giwa, is asking for Keyamo to be investigated, following his allegation that the standard bearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, was planning to fake an assassination attempt by hiring hoodlums donning APC caps and T-shirts to attack his party offices.

It maintained that the comment by Keyamo who is currently the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, was provocating, tempteous, and inciting.

According to the letter titled: “Request To Invite Festus Keyamo (SAN) For Interrogation And Warning, For Comments Capable Of Invoking Violence Contrary To The Electoral Act, 2022”, APRJ said it was necessary for Keyamo to clear himself as regards the content of the statement since it borders on the security of life.

The petition, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard, read: “We are a human rights organisation, saddled with the objectives of protection and defence of the human rights of citizens and educating citizens of their rights under the law. We are also an accredited Independent Nationsl Electoral Commission (INEC) Observer.

“We have been observing the process and activities prior to the 2023 general elections and we are sad to note that the political stakeholders are undertaking actions that are capable of heating up the politics.

“As the country approaches the dat of the General Elections, it is pertinent that the Politicians are warned to desist from acts capable of high tention of particular sin, is the comment by Festus Keyamo (SAN) Federal Minister of State for Labour and Employment, who also doubles as APC Presidential Candidate (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu).

“Keyamo’s comment on social media that “The Labour Party Pesidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his supporters are trying to stage an assasination attempt” is provocating, tempteous, and inciting.

“Consequently, we humbly request that the Honorable Minister be invited to clear himself as regards the content of the statement since it borders on the security of the life of a key contestant in the elections. We hope, the politicians play the game according to the rules.

“While earnestly hoping that your good office takes this information into consideration and quick action, please accept the assurances of our best regards”.

RELATED NEWS