Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has commiserated with Senator Ifeanyi Uba over the incident of foiled assassination attempt on the lawmaker by a group of yet to be identified gunmen.

The attack left the lawmaker traumatized with some of his aides and security details shot dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. Echeng Echeng, had already led operatives to the scene at Nkwo market, Enugwukwu.

Obi in a statement issued on Monday via his verified Twitter handle, said, “I deeply commiserate with my brother, Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this ugly incidence.

The Labour Party presidential candidate described the attack as condemnable and unacceptable.

“I hereby re-emphasise the urgent need for enhanced security of lives and property in society. I have continued to lay emphasis on the urgent need for enhanced security and protection of life and property in our society,” he said.

Obi insisted that those who engage in the dastardly acts should be fished out swiftly using all machinery available to the government, and promptly punished in accordance with our laws.

He said, “I enjoin the Federal and State governments to strenuously strive to to curb the menace of insecurity rampaging our Nation. -PO.”

Earlier, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has also condemned the Sunday’s failed assassination attempt on Uba.

Senator Uba had narrowly escaped death by the whiskers on Sunday when assassins unleashed a barrage of bullets at his convoy, which resulted in alleged killing of his aides, including five police escorts in the convoy.

A statement by Ubah’s media aide, Kameh Ogbonna, said his bullet-proof jeep saved his life.

He said, “If not for the bullet proof jeep the Senator was riding in, he would have been dead by now.”

“This is an attempt on the life of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

“We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us front and back from all sides and as I speak with you Obum, the special aide to Senator Ifeanyi Uba is dead and about seven security operatives were hit by the assassin’s bullet and they may have died,” he added.

Ubah is said to be in an undisclosed hospital where he is being monitored by doctors even though he was not physically hurt.

The lawmaker represents Anambra South senatorial zone on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), was attacked at Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu junction in Njikoka local government area of the state.

