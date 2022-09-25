…Hold summit to foster unity, development

The people of Agbaja in Enugu State, comprising Udi and Ezeagu local government areas (LGAs) including some parts of Enugu North LGA, have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for creating and sustaining a peaceful environment for democracy to thrive in the state.

They noted that peace is one of the most enduring legacies Gov. Ugwuanyi has bequeathed to the people of Enugu State “while strife and rancour reigned across the nation,” stressing that “Enugu enjoys relative peace under your leadership.”

The commendation was made by the former Minister of Power and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of Agbaja Leaders of Thought, Venerable Prof. Chinedu Nebo, when he led a delegation of the Planning Committee of Agbaja Peoples Summit 2022, to the Government House, Enugu to inform Gov. Ugwuanyi of their scheduled event and solicit his support and presence.

Speaking, Prof. Nebo told the governor that “you have sustained this peaceful ambience by your government’s deliberate policies and official interventions,” adding: “Beyond that, and on a personal note, you have fostered this by your own personal precepts.”

Appraising Gov. Ugwuanyi’s uncommon leadership qualities, the former minister added: “This shows clearly in the harmonious relationship that exists between you and all manner of people irrespective of age, position, creed or political affiliation.

“Bringing it back home, we appreciate the perfect working relationship between Your Excellency (Ugwuanyi) and our daughter, the Deputy Governor of the state, Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo. It is also evident in the confidence you have so generously reposed in your former Chief of Staff, Dr. Festus Uzor, who is also our illustrious son.

“Your love for us and your peaceful disposition take you across party lines. Enugu is about the only state where the government does not discriminate against political opponents and we are happy to note the cordial relationship that you enjoy with another of our sons, the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who belongs to a different political party.

“On behalf of the entire Agbaja people, we thank you for those three in particular, and many other sons and daughters of Agbaja who have had the privilege to benefit from your administration and the warm relationship that has become your defining character.

“You may be exceptional but indeed, you embody the Wawa spirit. In the recent past, Agbaja people have enjoyed cordial relationships with other areas of Igbo land, especially in the present Enugu State.”Acknowledging the cherished collaborative efforts of notable past and present leaders of Igbo land in raising the voice of Wawa people in Nigeria and beyond, Prof. Nebo stated that the leaders did not only succeed in getting Enugu State created, “they left us legacies of leadership, industry, social and cultural unity,” pointing out that Agbaja people have reunited to seek a common cause and build on those legacies.

Speaking further, Prof. Nebo, who maintained that Gov. Ugwuanyi has preached peace, unity and progress in the seven years of his administration, disclosed that “several persons, groups and associations have imbibed that spirit,” revealing that “Agbaja Leaders of Thought is one of the beneficiaries of that inspiration and that is what is driving our plan to hold the Agbaja Peoples Summit, as a vehicle for unity, industry and socio-cultural advancement.”

He explained that the summit will be a two-day event starting from Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with an Investment Summit which will identify the development potentials in Agbaja land and produce a blueprint for harnessing them for the benefit of the people.

“On the second day, Thursday, November 3, 2022, Agbaja people, their friends, in-laws and well-wishers from Nigeria and beyond, will converge in their thousands on the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, for a cultural carnival,” the BOT Chairman said, expressing optimism that the summit will provide an opportunity for greater developmental strides and economic growth for Enugu State in general.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi endorsed the initiative and pledged the support of the state government towards its success.

The governor applauded members of the planning committee of the summit for initiating the programme aimed at fostering peace, unity and economic advancement of Agbaja land and beyond.

He therefore advised the organisers of the event to lead the effort in involving the private sector in the development of rural areas which is one of the policy thrusts of his administration.

Members of the delegation include the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Surv. Ugochukwu Chime, the Secretary, Hon. Sheddy Ozoene, Barr. Ricky Agu, Prof. Eddy Nwobodo and Ozo (Dr) Ferdinand Anikwe.

Others are Princess Helen Ekene Ozobu, Chief Val Ozonweke, Mr. Obinna Ene and Moses Ejike who is the Coordinating President-General of town unions in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

