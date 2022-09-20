.

The National Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A and Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has faulted the Atiku/Okowa People’s Democratic Party presidential and vice presidential ticket over what he termed betrayal by them against southern governors and notable interest groups and individuals, who genuinely believed that the PDP presidential slot should come to the southern part of the country based on the then existing rotational presidency.

The ex-militant leader stated this at a well-attended meeting of stakeholders in Asaba, the Delta State capital, South-South Nigeria, where participants called on the governor to immediately step down as the running mate to Alhaji Abubakar, maintaining that with the mandate to represent the party at the general elections by the Adamawa State-born politician stolen from the people of the southern Nigeria, urged him to immediately in the spirit of equity and honesty handover the mandate to a southerner.

“Should the Turakin Adawawa refuse to relinquish the ticket to a southerner,” Akpodoro said, “2023 will be the worst outing for the PDP at the polls,” while he described Okowa as “one who cannot be trusted.”

The Mayor noted that if southerners are to choose who to vote for at the national level that Governor Okowa doesn’t come to anyone’s mind, saying he lacks honesty and sincerity, he noted trust should be the hallmark of leadership, adding that “Okowa’s political rigmarole has exposed him to the world as lacking in the national interest that Nigerians need at this critical time in the nation’s history, when Nigeria needs selfless statesmen and leaders.”

“The corporate existence and viability of the Nigerian State don’t appeal to Atiku,” Akpodoro said, which accounted for “why Delta State Governor decided to arm-twist his colleagues in the sharks infested murky and sharks infested political waters of PDP.”

“Governor Nyesom Wike and others like him,” according to the Mayor, “are the ones genuinely championing the regional course on behalf of the people of southern Nigeria,” as stressing that “whoever trusts Atiku/Okowa does so at his peril.”

Pointedly, Akpodoro said, he had once worked closely with Governor Okowa during his struggle for second tenure stating that none of the agreements reached with the state executive was fulfilled after he got his mandate for a second term in office, noting that, “he has no respect for loyalty and solidarity neither does he fulfill promises.”

“The presidential candidate and running mate of the PDP are not marketable anywhere in the South,” because, “they’re blight to the PDP ticket,” the Mayor said, “no true southerner will cast votes for betrayals, who deliberately sabotaged the process of returning the presidency to the South after eight years of northern rule.

“It means the Atiku-led PDP has no respect for the South and therefore, the party will fail woefully at the poll!”

