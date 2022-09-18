.

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has appealed to the faithful of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to sink their differences ahead of the general elections as it would take collaborative efforts to win the polls.

He spoke at the weekend on his appointment as Chairman of the Atiku Abubakar’s Campaign Council, and urged the party faithful to bury the hatchet and work together for the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor thanked the leadership and members of PDP for finding him worthy to head the Campaign Council for the election and called on party members at all levels to work towards victory for the party.

“Let me thank all our party members across the country for this confidence they have in me.

“I also want to say that no one person can do it alone. It involves everybody in all the units, all the wards and all chapters of our party to come together for the party to move forward”, he stated.

The Governor however acknowledged that frictions have occurred in the party in time past and passionately appealed to the party men to let go of the past and seek a way forward for the party.

“I want to use this platform to make an appeal that if we had made mistakes in the past we cannot wind back the clock.

“We cannot recall what had passed yesterday. We can move forward in the spirit of oneness, unity, prosperity and progress for our party, I’ll really appreciate”, he pleaded.

On expected outcome of the elections, Emmanuel said he was going to work for the victory of the party, hoping that Nigerians will vote accordingly while God gives the victory.

He said, “the issue of the Campaign Council is a very simple matter; our own duty is to do the campaign and Nigerians to vote for us and then God to give the victory”.

