PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and the National Working Committee (NWC).

The NEC passed the confidence vote on the NWC on Thursday at its meeting held at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr.Debo Ologunagba, the NWC at its 97th meeting deliberated on issues of urgent national importance as well as the preparations for the 2023 general election.

“NEC also approved the structure for campaign councils at the states, local government, ward, and unit levels, while it unanimously empower the NWC to modify and adjust the structures of the campaign councils as and when the need arises.

“NEC received and approved the proposed structure for Zonal Reconciliation Committees to be set up to ensure that our party presents a common front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“NEC also received and approved the composition of the Manifesto Review Committee to review the manifesto of the PDP ahead of the 2023 general election,”he said.

The national publicity secretary said that NEC also charged party faithful to remain united in rallying toward the success of the PDP at the 2023 general election.

He said that NEC also decried the current state of the nation’s economy and the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) among others.

He said that NEC also endorsed the resignation of the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin and accepted the nomination of Sen. Adolphus Wabara, the Secretary of the BoT, as the acting Chairman.

“NEC thanked Jibrin for his loyalty and commitment toward the unity, stability, and success of the Party at all times and urged him not to relent in his service to the Party and the Nation at large,” he said.

Ologunagba said that NEC congratulated the party as well as the Osun Governor-Elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke for PDP victory at the July 16 governorship election.

“NEC unanimously ratified the list of candidates of the party as submitted to the INEC by the NWC,” he said

