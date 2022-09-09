.

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Reacting to the PDP’s allegation, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said: “We have responded to this and we have moved on. We won’t respond to all the frivolous propaganda of the opposition because we know they want to see a storm in a tea cup.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is against crime and criminality and won’t subscribe to any sort of violence. It is too early for the opposition parties to give up already and hide behind mere propaganda.

“As a Government, we will deal with any situation that threatens the peace and security of our people.

“PDP can issue as many statements as they would want to. It is not a problem. The Governor didn’t threaten anyone and sure doesn’t need to threaten anyone.

“Kogi is APC and APC is Kogi. That is the real fear of the opposition. They thought their blackmail of non performance against the Governor will help them in 2023. But they have been jolted by the excellent performance of the Governor and the infrastructural revolution sparked by the Governor.

“They have nothing to campaign with. That is the reason they are already crying in September over an election that is still months away.

“APC will win and win convincingly and honorably. We will do it in style because our people are with us. We have given them beautiful schools, the best hospitals in Nigeria, economic empowerment, the first flyover bridge in the history of the state, beautiful roads, food security, beautiful environment and more importantly, while other states groan under insecurity and fear, Kogi has set a record as the safest state in Nigeria today.

“Let PDP go back to the drawing board as their lies won’t sell in 2023.”

RELATED NEWS