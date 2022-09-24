*Says party not engaged in war

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, for the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has assured Akwa Ibom people that the internal crisis bedeviling in the party would be resolved very soon.

Atiku gave the assurance on Friday while addressing Akwa Ibom citizens and residents at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium during the 35th anniversary celebration of the creation of the State.

The one time Vice president of Nigeria who was represented by Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Sokoto State, Alh. Aminu Tambuwal, Alhaji appealed to the people to support the PDP to return to power at the center and also to remain in power in the State.

His words: “I urge Akwa Ibom people to continue their support for the governor to finish strong. I believe also that with your support Pastor Umo Eno will emerge your next governor. We believe that there should be continuity of PDP in Akwa Ibom while our party will return to power in 2023.

” Yes, we must acknowledge that we are having internal family issues, but be rest assured that we are not involved or engaged in the war of attrition.

“It is a political disagreement and very soon, all of that will be resolved and the PDP will remain stronger, untill we win the election, by the grace of God, come February 2023.

Atiku who was the special guest of honour of the anniversary celebration congratulated the people, and particulary the governor for his achievements stressing: “we are seeing progress, we are seeing development in virtually all the spheres in life under your leadership in Akwa Ibom State.

“The expectations from Akwa Ibom people therefore is continuous support for Governor Emmanuel and the PDP, and prayers for the governor to end well, finish strong and be succeeded by a man that will sustain the pace of development in the state.”

Similarly in his goodwill message, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, described the State governor as a pacesetter whose performance leaves no one in doubt of his passion to develop the state.

On his part, a former and last military governor of Akwa Ibom State, Group Capt. John Ebiye (rtd.) who observed that Akwa Ibom State has made tremendous progress, particularly commended the crop of leaders the state has has had since the return of democracy in 1999, and expressed the hope that the next administration will sustain the trend.

On his part, the chief host, Governor Udom Emmanuel, extolled the successive heads of governments and leaders of the state since creation for their contributions in building a strong Akwa Ibom State, and commended all the guest that came to identify with the state at such great event.

He assured the people that Akwa Ibom would always fare better under the leadership of the PDP as the ruling party at the center through the emergence of Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming general election.

“Akwa Ibom this time around shall not be forgotten, Akwa Ibom shall not be left behind, Akwa Ibom will be in the forefront of everything in Nigeria. We shall be in the forefront of development.

“As we are contributing immensely to the resources of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom will also be at the forefront”, Emmanuel assured.

Other dignitaries and prominent PDP leaders from outside the state that graced the event were, Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintri, former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazi Abubakar Yari, former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Susuan, former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, former military governors of Akwa Ibom State.

