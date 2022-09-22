…BoT chairman, others to meet Wike

Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike

John Alechenu, Abuja

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has assured leaders and members of the PDP that all outstanding issues within the party.

Tambuwal gave this assurance after a meeting with the Senator Adolphus Wabara-led PDP Board of Trustees, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He told the team that he and his colleagues were already discussing among themselves with a view to finding a common ground on how best to resolve outstanding issues within the party.

Tambuwal said, “I will like to thank the BoT Chairman, members and his team for this very important initiative.

“We all know that the BoT is the conscience of the party and whenever there are issues of this nature, the Board of Trustees steps in, it is part of their functions in the party, constitutionally speaking.

“We have engaged with them and I believe that what they are likely to come up with will be a solution to the problem we have.

“Be rest assured that as governors of the party, we are also talking to ourselves on the way forward and very soon the Governors Forum will meet and we will come up with what we feel should be the solution and the way forward for the party.

“We are all interested in working together for an objective and that objective is for the party and Nigerians of good Will, because we believe we have had enough of the government of APC.

“We are working to send out APC and their government come May 2023, it is a collective responsibility.

“Of course, we must apply balms, since we all believe that what we have is not good enough, we must work together to solve our internal problems, forge ahead and prosecute the electoral battle and by the grace of God, we will have victory. “

Earlier, the Chairman of BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, exuded confidence that Nigerians will soon see a resurgence of a PDP with new thinking designed to take Nigeria out of the woods.

He said, “Our aim is to get into the Aso Villa, for PDP to get into the Aso Villa in 2023, we need everybody to come on board.

“We are still moving around, in six days’ time the campaign will be inaugurated. We hope and pray that before then Nigerians will see a more united PDP.

“We are doing this not for us, not for the Chairman of the Governors Forum or anybody, we are doing this for Nigerians.

“Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to deliver them from what we are experiencing with the ruling party as we speak.

“We are going to meet the National Chairman of the party, we will also be meeting our candidate Atiku Abubakar, we are also meeting the Vice Presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, who will call upon us any moment.”

He further said, “We have also met with some of the governors. We started from my state, Okezie Ikpeazu, we moved to Enugu to meet Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from there we met Seyi Makinde of Oyo, we met with Jerry Gana, we are really digging around to find solutions.

“We are looking for solutions for all of us to come together and win the election in flying colours.”

Asked to respond to the decision of Wike and his camp to pull out of the Atiku campaign council, Wabara said, “After Wike’s address tomorrow (Friday), we will speak with him. Wike is a member of the Board of Trustees. We have made attempt to meet with him, but I believe he has been very busy.”

He equally promised that the BoT will still go round to interface with party stakeholders at various levels ahead of the commencement of the campaigns.

