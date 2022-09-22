…BoT chairman, others to meet Wike

Theological education’s critical roles in raising capable leaders By Emmanuel Oyemomi  Going back the memory lane, as far as Nigeria isconcerned, I don’t think we have a solid plan. What we have has been a legacy andthe impact of theological education has brought into the nation. Some greatinstitutions that are renowned for this – Harvard, Oxford, etc. have become thecream of the whole world. History made us know they started as seminaries butthese institutions later metamorphosed into other areas of education. JC Pool, the first Principal of the NigerianBaptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomosho was offered a license for a chartedUniversity by the then President, Dr Azikiwe which was rejected.   The same Seminary later became the firstdegree awarding institution in Nigeria. As far as this nation and Africa are concerned,writing and education are not our heritage. Treasures not documented andwhatever education is in Nigeria is heritage and an aftermath of TheologicalEducation in Nigeria. All the schools government took over started as missionschools and government was not maintaining the legacy of the mission schools. Whenyou talk of academic integrity and soundness, we find them among the missionschools across the country. They are still functional and focused in providingsound education. Government keyed into education and made it apolitical matter to fight religion. This is through legislation against the schools.History was also doctored out of the curriculum. Several subjects have been removedas well. The nation has lost its bearing in terms ofeducation with consistent strikes by ASUU which affect the future of thestudents.   We are yet to get our bearingin education. Late Chieg Obafemi Awolowo ensured education became a natural priorityto benefit the citizens but the reverse is the case today. It is worrisome thatwe have no value for education as the state of the nation’s educational systemis lamentable. Impact  The impact of theological education is multifaceted, as Theological Education gave birthto several churches. It also gave birth to the proliferation of schools. These arethe immediate impact but in the 1950’s, primary school in those days werevirtually free education. If children were very intelligent, themissionaries gave scholarships to children. As a nation, we have no value foreducation. The people who had primary education to standard 6 in those days canbe compared with a graduate today.   Themissionaries hired such standard 6 graduates and so many lives have beenuplifted. Missionaries hired them for several jobs in public sectororganizations. Help  Theological Education must be given a space toshape leaders. We need to watch the track records of our leaders. Our leaderseven boast that our votes mean nothing to them. We have a crop of leaders who have notrack records and all they do is to manipulate. Theological education has been ostracized. In thelast few years, Theological Education has been waged war against.   It is a threat/war against the source of Peacewhich is GOD. Theological Education can have a great impact on ourleaders which is a study about GOD. It is education that gives a transformationto be godly. In   Theological Education,you are taught how you must have concern for fellow human beings, whenutilized, the impact is huge. Theological Education indicates that God isindivisible, most people with sound theological education act right. Theological education can train people who will useand lead the people. Theological education has produced leaders for the countrywho are functioning in various places. Theological education has helped peopleto be versatile but they are being massacred due to selfishness, nepotism andtribalism in the country. God authenticates Theological education as we willall return to God. - [ ] •Oyemomi, a professor, is Rector, Baptist College of Theology, Lagos.
Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike

John Alechenu, Abuja

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has assured leaders and members of the PDP that all outstanding issues within the party.

Tambuwal gave this assurance after a meeting with the Senator Adolphus Wabara-led PDP Board of Trustees, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He told the team that he and his colleagues were already discussing among themselves with a view to finding a common ground on how best to resolve outstanding issues within the party.

Read also:

Wike/Atiku: Ayu, referee who helped one side to score goal must go – Ex-gov, Jang

Wike: Atiku still open to dialogue – Spokesman

Abia PDP to Atiku: Tell Ayu to resign now

Tambuwal said, “I will like to thank the BoT Chairman, members and his team for this very important initiative.

“We all know that the BoT is the conscience of the party and whenever there are issues of this nature, the Board of Trustees steps in, it is part of their functions in the party, constitutionally speaking.

“We have engaged with them and I believe that what they are likely to come up with will be a solution to the problem we have.

“Be rest assured that as governors of the party, we are also talking to ourselves on the way forward and very soon the Governors Forum will meet and we will come up with what we feel should be the solution and the way forward for the party.

“We are all interested in working together for an objective and that objective is for the party and Nigerians of good Will, because we believe we have had enough of the government of APC.

“We are working to send out APC and their government come May 2023, it is a collective responsibility.

“Of course, we must apply balms, since we all believe that what we have is not good enough, we must work together to solve our internal problems, forge ahead and prosecute the electoral battle and by the grace of God, we will have victory. “

Earlier, the Chairman of BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, exuded confidence that Nigerians will soon see a resurgence of a PDP with new thinking designed to take Nigeria out of the woods.

He said, “Our aim is to get into the Aso Villa, for PDP to get into the Aso Villa in 2023, we need everybody to come on board.

“We are still moving around, in six days’ time the campaign will be inaugurated. We hope and pray that before then Nigerians will see a more united PDP.

“We are doing this not for us, not for the Chairman of the Governors Forum or anybody, we are doing this for Nigerians.

“Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to deliver them from what we are experiencing with the ruling party as we speak.

“We are going to meet the National Chairman of the party, we will also be meeting our candidate Atiku Abubakar, we are also meeting the Vice Presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, who will call upon us any moment.”

He further said, “We have also met with some of the governors. We started from my state, Okezie Ikpeazu, we moved to Enugu to meet Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from there we met Seyi Makinde of Oyo, we met with Jerry Gana, we are really digging around to find solutions.

“We are looking for solutions for all of us to come together and win the election in flying colours.”

Asked to respond to the decision of Wike and his camp to pull out of the Atiku campaign council, Wabara said, “After Wike’s address tomorrow (Friday), we will speak with him. Wike is a member of the Board of Trustees. We have made attempt to meet with him, but I believe he has been very busy.”

He equally promised that the BoT will still go round to interface with party stakeholders at various levels ahead of the commencement of the campaigns.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.