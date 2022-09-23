Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has insisted that the National Chairmanship of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP must be zoned to the South.

Wike made this assertion while speaking in a media chat with Channels TV today (Friday).

Recall that Wike has been crossed with Senator Iyorchia Ayu over failure of the PDP chairman to resign, following his vow to step down if the party’s presidential candidate of the party emerges from the North.



Wike had earlier alleged that Ayu did everything for him (Wike) not to emerge as the presidential candidate of the party.

He said, “I believed the PDP presidency would be zoned. But, all of a sudden people begin to show how clever they are. Now they are falling back to the constitution. You cannot eat your cake and have it.

“Sacrifice must be made in order to come out of this. Let us do things right so that peace will reign. We must do the right thing. We must show Nigerians that this is where we are coming to.

“Why did we jettisoned the constitution of our party and now start talking about the rule of law. If we had followed Section 7 : 3 c we would not have ended up in this crisis. I will stay in the PDP to fight for the right. I am not a man that will see fire and run away,” he said.

The River state governor further stated, “For inclusivity so we can be sure that everybody belongs to one house. For the unity of the country. As it is today, we can not undermine this factor of marginalization. You must show that you have the capacity to bring everybody together.

“Why did they put pressure on the BOT chairman to resign, but could not put pressure on the National chairman of the party to resign?

“Instead of doing the right thing, what they are doing is name calling. Wike is this and that one. All this will not help us get anywhere. We have not even won an election, we have become so arrogant,” he said.

RELATED NEWS