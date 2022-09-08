By Efosa Taiwo

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has insisted that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu must resign despite the National Executive Council of the party passing a vote of confidence in the National Chairman.

Ayu has been on the news over disagreement between him and the Rivers state governor.

According to Wike, the failure to honour their agreements; the Rivers governor claimed that Ayu promised to resign if the presidential candidate of the party emerged from the north for a southern to take over.

He disclosed that Atiku visited him, after emerging victorious, soliciting his support and promising that Ayu would resign in line with the PDP’s Constitution.

Wike expressed his disappointment that Ayu and Atiku had failed to live up to their promises, stressing that the candidate and the party chairman can never come from the same zone without backlashes.

RELATED NEWS