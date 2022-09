John Alechenu

The meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has started in Abuja.

The meeting which is being presided upon by the National Chairman of the party, Iyiochia Ayu, also has in attendance, the BoT Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin, it’s Secretary, Sen. Adolphus Wagbara among others.

The event is holding ahead of the party’s National Executive Council meeting slated to hold in a few hours.

