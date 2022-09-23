Professor Ben Ayade

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR —The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that almost all the projects embarked upon by the Governor Ben Ayade’s administration were only completed on the pages of national dailies.

Director-General of Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe Campaign Organisation, Dr. Dorn Enahme, made the allegation, while briefing newsmen in Calabar, yesterday.

But reacting, the governor described Enamhe’s allegations as spurious and an attempt to save his job as Director-General of Jarigbe Campaign Organidation.

Enahme said the projects, especially the “so-called factories” were only conceived as conduits to syphon the state’s resources and never meant to enhance the living standard of the people.

Enamhe, who was reacting to an alleged statement credited to him commending Ayade’s industrial drive in Cross River, said the governor’s “day of reckoning” was near.

Enamhe was widely quoted to have commended the state governor on the progress of Ogoja Rice Mill project.

However, Enahme said his comments on the mill were made over three months ago as a stakeholder of the community and ever since he made those comments, nothing has happened at the plant.

Ehname said:”There is nothing wrong in being objective, for me, objectivity is about speaking truth to power. More than three months ago, I had cause to speak at the palace of Ntol Mbeje Amar III, the King of Ishiborr where I am a chief.

“He summoned all of us, stakeholders to go and look at the rice project and when I got there, I saw it and was very impressed. Three months after I made these clear remarks about the rice factory, they have not produced one till now.

“No Ogoja man has rice on his table from the factory, no truck has entered there to bring out rice.”

Enamhe said like the Ogoja Rice Mill, no fewer than 35 other projects he gave time frame for completion had seen the light of the day.

He said: “This government has a history. They said the deep sea port will be ready in 18 months, as I speak there is no deep sea port. They said the super highway will be ready in three years as at May 29, 2015, today there is no super highway.

“The Cross River State 2nd power plant should have been ready by 2020, no such thing is on ground. The $30 million Tinapa gas pipeline should have been completed in four months but has not been completed till now.”

Meanwhile, responding on behalf of Ayade, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, said the garment factory, for instance, is fully functional with hundreds of women working there daily.

“Enamhe is just trying to save his job as director-general and you know, the PDP is averse to the truth. They think election is won through propaganda. Everything he talked about are there for everyone to see,” Ita said.

