Singer and one of Nigerian music duo PSquare, Paul Okoye has reacted to the arrest of a suspected Abuja kidnapper, John Iyon, who is craving for forgiveness.

Paul also questioned ladies for flirting and flocking around the suspected kidnapper without caring about what he does for a living.

The singer, via his InstaStory on Sunday, wondered if any of the ladies that the suspect spent money on asked about his source of income or if they were merely interested in enjoying the man’s money.

“A big boy was caught after discovering he was a kidnapper. But I wan ask oh, after seeing him with different ladies flaunting money, so none of these ladies ever asked him that question? They don’t want to know, just bring make dem chop,” the singer said.

Recall that the suspected kidnapper, who was arrested in Abuja, pleaded for forgiveness in a viral video on Sunday, following his arrest, claiming that his wife just delivered a baby boy.

According to a report, Iyon was arrested in Abuja after being traced from Bayelsa State.

The suspected kidnapper, who was handcuffed, said he had only participated in two kidnapping operations before his arrest.

“Forgive me, make una forgive me, my wife just born sef, a boy,” Iyon, who was crying in the video,” Lyon said in Pidgin language.

Meanwhile, videos of the suspect flaunting his luxurious lifestyle have been going viral on social media.

