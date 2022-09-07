Pastor Adegboyega and Davido

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Senior pastor of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, popularly known as SPAC Nation, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has given a hint that he would be officiating the marriage ceremony of Afrobeats superstar, Davido, Kiddwaya, and a host of others.

This was revealed in a video shared on Instagram by veteran media personality, Daddy Freeze.

The popular UK-based pastor was present at a gathering where reality-star, Kiddwaya showed off his white lover introduced as his fiancee with public display of affection.

The reality TV star asked if Pastor Tobi would join them in their union, and the pastor replied, saying he would be honoured.

Pastor Tobi said, “I’ll be honoured to do the honour, I’m doing David’s own, I’m doing Kiddywaya’s own “

Pastor Tobi and Davido have a close relationship as he recently shared a video of the popular Afrobeats singer with his second son, Dawson in public for the first time attending his Uk-based church.

The viral video shared by the cleric via his Instagram story saw Davido walk toward him holding his fourth child in his arms while they exchanged pleasantries with little Dawson acknowledging Pastor Tobi’s outstretched hand and giving him a high-five.

The Uk-based pastor recently replied to critics of his relationship with Davido saying that the entertainment industry needs all the possible support and it shouldn’t be a problem if he associates with creative and talented personalities such as Davido.

He also prays, encourages, advises them, and makes them connected to the Godly community which would influence their lifestyle positively.

He was also captured recently on camera spraying bundles of crispy pounds sterling on Davido at a wedding reception in London. This generated social media frenzy but the pastor was unperturbed and he described it as a well-deserved honorarium to Davido for being a good ambassador of the country.

The celebrity pastor was at the London restaurant with Davido after the singer’s successful concert at the O2 Arena.

The details of Davido’s marriage are unknown at the moment.

Surely, the news of the Afrobeats superstar’s marriage would be a big story to break in the coming months.

