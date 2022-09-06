By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed confidence that he will return from injury before the international break.

The Ghanian midfielder has been sidelined with a thigh injury since last month and he is now touted to return in time ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Everton on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta, however, is not keen on rushing the midfielder back into action so things don’t get more complicated for the gunners at the middle of the pack with Mohammed Elneny ruled out of action for months due to a harmstring injury.

Partey is looking forward to getting back to training this week.

The Black Stars of Ghana have also called up the 29-year-old for their international friendlies with Brazil and Nicaragua later this month in their preparations for the World Cup.

Partey, ever since joining Arsenal, have had injury crisis with the current one akin to the one that kept him out of action for two months during the tail end of last season.

“We have tried to manage him. A lot has happened since he joined, obviously, and we are trying the best possible way to find the reasons.

“Unfortunately the body and the mind are too difficult sometimes to understand and put a finger on a single thing to try to prevent something happening. The attitude of the player is there with his willingness. He is really disappointed again obviously as you can imagine and the team needs him,” Arteta said.

RELATED NEWS