.

…Mourns Queen Elizabeth II’s demise

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NENYLC) has appealed to the British government to pardon Senator Dr Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and former Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament on health grounds.

It also urged the UK Justice Ministry to discharge and acquit Ekweremadu and his wife of all pending criminal charges before the United Kingdom Court, as a result of the organ harvest controversy.

This was as members of the Council also paid their last respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

The United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch – who sat on the throne for over 70 years – died peacefully at Balmoral, according to the Royal Family.

The news comes after an announcement earlier that the 96-year-old was under medical supervision in her Scotland home, with members of the family making their way to see her.

And following the official announcement of her passing, Nigeria ethnic nationality youth leaders wrote a letter to the British High Commission in Abuja, paying glowing tributes to the late monarch.

The letter was signed by the NENYLC secretary and President, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, Aare Barr. Oladotun Hassan reads: “On behalf of all Nigerian youths the National Executives of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NENYLC) is pleased to specially commiserate with King Charles and the entire immediate Royal Family of the Queen of England, the good people of the United Kingdom over the recent demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“We pray for her Majesty’s eternal rest while using this medium to passionately appeal through your good office to the Government of the United Kingdom, most importantly the Prime Minister and the Justice Ministry to grant pardon for Senator Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria/ former Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, and wife.

“We seek to ensure discontinuance of the case of alleged organ harvesting against Ekweremadu through Nolle Prosequi application request on compassionate grounds, knowing fully well that he is battling kidney ailment even while in detention.

“We humbly request the UK Justice Ministry to discharge and acquit them of all pending criminal charges before the United Kingdom Court, as a result of the organ harvest allegation.

“We further appeal that pending our appeal’s approval for discontinuance and pardon, we seek your authorities to grant bail to Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who has been in detention for months now after he was charged alongside his wife for alleged organ harvesting, in favour of their daughter, who has been down with kidney(terminal) disease, and she is still appealing to the whole world, soliciting for a kidney donor.

“However, we remain thankful to the Justice that the wife, Mrs Beatrice Ekweremadu was granted bail, while the court ruled that the former Deputy Senate President was a flight risk.

“Senator Ike Ekweremadu is not just a former Deputy Senate President, but former Speaker, ECOWAS parliament, hence there is no way such a calibre of person would jump bail.

“We further plead with the UK court to reconsider its stand on this matter in order to avoid double jeopardy. Should Ekweremadu and his daughter die in the course of this case, it would have amounted to double jeopardy, while we are assured of his innocence based on his antecedents as a passionate and committed Nigerian.

“We are pleased to use this medium to appreciate your good office and Government of the UK’s uncommon landmark achievements in ensuring adequate security of lives and properties, protection of citizen’s fundamental rights and privileges accordingly, in consonance with the demands of the Nigerian Youths and noble vision of our organization.”

RELATED NEWS