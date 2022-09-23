By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Ex-Niger Delta agitators have thrown their weight behind the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd), as the new Interim Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

National Secretary, First Phase Ex-agitators, Nature Keighe, in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for not allowing any vacuum in the amnesty office.

Keighe, who is also the Chairman of PAP’s Strategic Communication Committee, said beneficiaries of the programme would give Ndiomu a similar support they extended to his predecessor, Col. Dixon Dikio (retd).

He said: “We want to formally appreciate Mr. President for not allowing any vacuum in PAP. We want to appreciate him for appointing Ndiomu as the new Interim Administrator of PAP. We want to use the opportunity to welcome our leader and father to the office of PAP.

“We will give him all the support he needs in the interest of the Niger Delta. What we have begun to do with PAP under the leadership of Dikio, we will do it for his administration with the focus of ensuring that the Niger Delta becomes a more peaceful environment for people to do business for development.

“We will bring to your notice the various programmes we have been undertaking in the region to sustain the peace. We wish you all the best and pray God to guide and give you wisdom to pilot the affairs of the region.”

RELATED NEWS