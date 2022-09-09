In furtherance to its enormous efforts in tackling the issue of youth and women unemployment problems in the country through harnessing rural employment opportunities in jobs as well as wealth creations, the National Directorate of Employment Oyo State organized one week training for ninety-nine farmers, under the Small Stock (Goat) production and Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme of the Directorate.

The beneficiaries who were randomly selected from the three senatorial district in Oyo State, Were trained in two economic rural agricultural intervention schemes and their impact on employment generation as well as income generating opportunities, basic business training, writing of business plan, amongst other.

The twined training which was held at the federal secretariat complex Ikolaba Ibadan had 49 participants for the Small Stock production and 50 participants for the Post SADTS training with capable, experienced and seasoned resource persons that took them through the training exercise.

At the official commencement of the programme, the Director General of NDE Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who was represented by Oyo State Coordinator, Mrs Olayinka Olayemi noted that ”In NDE, our effort is targeted at ensuring that agricultural production and distribution systems in the rural setting provide more revenue from farm produce, better environment and improved quality of life for farmers and we won’t stop until we put affordable food on the tables of all Nigerians”.

She expressed her personal thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment for State, Mr Festus Keyamo and the Director General of NDE Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo for bringing this great opportunity to the doorstep of the farmers.

She congratulated all the beneficiaries, and advised them to actively participate in the training, so as to justify the enormous resource the agency has invested on the exercise. She also charged the resource persons to discharge their duties effectively and justify the confidence repose in them.

Mr. Edene Paschal the lead resource person, from the Rural Employment Promotion Department, Headquarters Abuja in his presentation dwelt on importance of livestock and its bye products in the economic growth and nutritional health of the nation.

Edene hinted that goat meat is a great source of nutrient and is a healthier alternative to other red meats like beef, lamb and pork. He continued that for smaller farmers, goat can be a great choice of species, good for milk, meat, fiber, clearing of lands, use their dung as fuel and their skin and hide is in high demand in the global market

Edene also noted that there are lots of untapped resources in the national agricultural sector. He implored all the beneficiaries to take good advantage of the opportunity to better their economic and social status.

Mr Adedoja kabiru, HOD, REP, NDE Oyo State, noted that stipends would be paid to all beneficiaries at the end of the training, and certificates of participation would be awarded to successful trainees.

