By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

One of the Oyomesi, the Alapinni of Oyoland, High Chief Abdul-Rasheed Shehu, this morning passed on.

An informed family source told Vanguard that he died early this morning during a battle with an undisclosed ailment.

The source said he would be buried this afternoon, according to Islamic rites, within the family compound.

It will be recalled that one of his daughters, Badira, was married to the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Details later…

