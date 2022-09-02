Oyo State Government says there is no more hiding place for land grabbers operating in the state, as they will henceforth face prosecution.

The Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal, made this known on Friday while inaugurating members of the state Task Force Unit for the enforcement of the Real Property Protection Law, 2016.

The inauguration was held at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, State Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan.

Lawal said the Law was enacted in 2016 to curb the activities of land grabbers by frontally tackling their menace.

He said that the Law has not taken effect ever since, because the task force has not been inaugurated.

The deputy governor said that inauguration of the task force further underscores the recognition of the administration that its primary business is economic growth and maintenance of law and order.

According to him, the administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde places priority on the peace and security of citizens.

“So, we will not condone any act that will constitute a menace to the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“Any violator of the Law, including those who indulge in aiding and abetting land grabbing, caught will be prosecuted and jailed.

“In setting up this task force, we took into consideration several public and private stakeholders in land management and security service.

“The task force will be headed by a retired judge of the Oyo State High Court, His Lordship, Retired Justice O.I. Aiki, a jurist of high repute.

“Members of both the public and private bar of the Nigerian Bar Association are included, while officials of relevant Ministries, Departments and parastatal Agencies, as well as the Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, are all included.

“I, therefore, entertain no doubt whatsoever that with the inauguration of this Task Force Unit, property owners in the state will have a new breath of life.”

In her remarks, Aiki appreciated the state government for finding her and members of the Task Force Unit, worthy of their appointments.

She, therefore, sought the supports and cooperation of residents of the state in the discharge of their duties.

The 17-member task force included representatives of the Nigeria Police and Amotekun Corps.(NAN)

