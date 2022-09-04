.

Austin Kpedi fielding questions from newsmen

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A political pressure group, Coalition for Delta Interest, weekend, vowed to deliver the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, its gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and all other candidates of the party in the 2023 general election.

Convener of the coalition, Austin Kpedi who stated this in Asaba, during a road show and subsequent inauguration of the group, said the group would be very committed to sensitising Deltans and indeed Nigerians, on the need to vote APC candidates in 2023.

According to Kpedi, the party has fielded people with capacity to deliver on campaign manifesto, adding that Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy Senate President, has performed admirably across communities in Delta central and beyond.

He assured that if given the opportunity to be governor, the yearnings of Deltans would be actualised.

He said; “If you go to Delta central, there is no community he has not touched. He has made great impact, in fact, he has performed more than the governor. So we believe that if he comes in as executive governor, the yearnings of Deltans would be realised.

“APC has the structure in Delta State, we thank God for the new Electoral Act which has brought a lot of changes, you will see the results.

“The opposition has always been winning Delta State but because of the weakness of the Electoral Act, they have been manipulating the lapses within the Act to get results.

“Now there is not going to be incident forms. Our votes are counting now, look at Osun and Ekiti states. We are excited”.

Kpedi, who spoke further, said the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is not a threat to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, noting that “Mr Peter Obi is only popular on social media and not on ground in reality”.

Secretary of the coalition, Esidamire Eric Ikomi who also spoke, held that the APC-led Federal Government has not disappointed Nigerians, insisting that the mess created by the People Democratic Party, PDP in 16 was difficult to clear.

Ikomi said: “Building takes a lot of time while destroying is very easy. PDP did a lot of damage to the economy, a lot of looting was done with impunity.

“It is not easy to fix the mess PDP has plunged us into. But I know with time, people will come to realize what the APC has done.

“Buhari has restored trust in public accountability, he has done a lot of things. If it were to be in PDP. Government we have COVID-19, nothing would have been left. But with the prudent management of Buhari, we were able to go through it”.

The Director of welfare of the group, ignatius Idoko on his part, described Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a “man of his word, he does not compromise, he has pity for the poor, he has the mind to deliver.

“He has been transforming many areas, in fact, Omo-Agege is the answer. He can deliver the state.”

RELATED NEWS