…set to redefine Nigeria’s agric future

….as NSIA throws weight behind to increase agric production, tackle food crisis

…. targets huge employment generation for youth

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Nigerian agricultural sector is set for a boost to become a major global player in food production, processing, packaging, and export as an agricultural giant, Pandagric Novum, Friday, disclosed plans to upscale and make Nigeria net exporter of maize with state of the art technology and techniques.

This was made known by the Managing Director, Pandagric Novum, Bruce Spain, during a media briefing in Abuja.

Spain who was optimistic of the capacity of his company to galvanize Nigeria’s agricultural sector, explained that Pandagric Novum is poised to redefine the future of agriculture in Nigeria through its innovative farming practices that have been developed to guarantee increased yields and food sufficiency.

He said: “As a company, we have developed crop cultivation and management protocols for achieving the highest yields.

“We have invested heavily in testing and trials over the years and have discovered improved crop nutrition practices to get the best growth and yield results.

”This was the major thrust of a media briefing with the theme ‘Redefining Agriculture in Nigeria for the Future’, as part of pre-event activities in the run up to the official commissioning of the company in Nasarawa State.”

He further stated that, “The commissioning is under the auspices of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, the premier investment institution of the federation, and Signature Agri Investment, an investment portfolio agency based in The Netherlands.

“In 2018, NSIA and Signature Agri Investments executed a Joint Venture agreement to establish an agriculture focused fund for the development of large-scale integrated projects across Nigeria.

“We Pandagric Novum is the flagship project under this joint venture and has been developed as a platform for diversification and a path to enhancing Nigeria’s protein consumption per capita.”

Reiterating how Pandagric Novum is redefining the future of agriculture through increased crop yield, he (Spain) hinted that the goal of the company is “to achieve over 10 tonnes per hectare in the coming few years.

“However, if we can double our national average of maize from 1.5 tonnes per hectare to three tonnes per hectare using good genetics and farming practices, then we will double our national output.

“Nigeria very quickly will become a net exporter of maize and create food security.

“In addition, we will reduce the negative environmental impact associated with opening and farming more land.

“We aim to get these practices into the farming communities and start to see yields and agricultural output rise in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, has thrown its investment weight behind boosting crop production, and to increase agric production, tackle food crisis.

The Chief Executive Office and Managing Director, Uche Orji, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, explained about its interest, “Agriculture is a key focus sector for the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and an important sector for the Nigerian economy, with high potential for employment generation, poverty alleviation and ultimately food security.”

However, Uche pointed that Nigeria’s agricultural sector has largely been dominated by subsistence farmers and farming over the years, “The NSIA strongly believes that with improved modern methods, seedlings and better weather forecasting methods, agricultural yields can continue to grow.

”The NSIA as an investment institution of the Federal Government has a mission to play a leading role in driving sustained economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“The agency aims to develop the Nigerian agriculture sector enough to ensure increase production towards the satisfaction of local demand, as well as the development of requisite infrastructure to ensure improved product quality, facilitate import substitution and provide a driver of foreign exchange earnings from the exportation of agriculture produce.

Pandagric Novum is an integrated feed and food manufacturing company situated in the Panda development area in Karu Local Government area in Nasarawa state and specializes in the manufacture and distribution of poultry feeds called Supreme Feeds.

The company is committed to building a world-class agricultural and manufacturing business, fostering commitment and dedication in all interactions including delivering quality products on a consistent basis and supporting local economic growth.

With an investment value of over 10 billion Naira and it is positioning as one of the top poultry feed producers in Nigeria, Pandagric’s stake in transforming Nigeria’s agricultural future is grounded.

This transformation easily benefits Nigeria’s agricultural sector and the labour market as in the wide reach of their value chain integration.

The company also produces micro-packs for farmers who mix their own poultry feed. They continually invest in feed technologies and own a State-of-the-Art feed mill that has been installed to meet the demand for their products.

