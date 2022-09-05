Participants at the August edition of Journalists for Christ Fellowship, JCF convened by veteran journalist, and former online editor, The Nation Newspaper, Mr. Lekan Otufodurin

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Convener of Journalists for Christ Fellowship, JCF, and Executive Director, ED, Media Career Development, Mr. Lekan Otufodunrin, has charged young and mid career journalists not to be bothered about the negative stories people ascribe to the journalism profession.

Otufodurin, the former Nation Online Editor, explained that while lots of persons see journalism profession as one that cannot pay bill or a profession with no breakthrough; journalism indeed pays the bills, and brings global recognition aside other benefits.

He disclosed this at the August edition of the fellowship where he spoke on the topic: “What students and young journalists should know about media career. “

Sharing some of his experiences as a journalist, he told participants: “ You are not in the media by mistake. You may think you are, but the Almighty God who knew you before you were formed in your mother’s womb knows what you will be. God has a purpose for you in the media that you must fulfill. Whatever your hands find to do, do it with your heart. Even if you desire to move on to some other things, while you are a journalist, put in your best to learn what will be useful for you in other endeavours.

“You must be prayerfully and commit everything you do to God. It would be better if you have spiritual covering against the hazards of the job. Remember you are an ambassador for Christ in the profession. Let your light so shine that men will see your excellent work and give glory to your father who is in heaven.

“Excellence must be your watchword. You cannot afford to be associated with what is not excellent. You must have a mission statement and career plans with time-lines. You must be purpose-driven. There will be challenges like in other professions. There are miserable Doctors, frustrated bankers etc

Be very good in any assignment and trust God to prosper you.

“Take internship opportunities seriously and volunteer to get the necessary experience. There are ethics of the profession and higher Biblical commandments that should guide you. There are opportunities including training, conferences and awards. There are many top-flight non-mass communication graduates excelling in the profession.

“Don’t be scared about negative stories about the profession. You can succeed where others fail. Let God lead you in the career decisions you take. Don’t move without a go-ahead from God. Read widely, including about journalists you want to be like. Avoid career mistakes those ahead of you made,” Otufodurin advised.

RELATED NEWS