FEMI Otedola, Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, has been appointed as the Chancellor of Augustine University, The Catholic University of Lagos Archdiocese.

According to a statement issued by the university’s spokesman, Nicholas Obayi, “Augustine University Ilara-Epe is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Femi Otedola as the second chancellor of the institution. The appointment took effect on April 7, 2022.”

It noted that Otedola’s appointment “is well deserved, having been an untiring benefactor” to Augustine University’s structural development project, which has aided the institution’s rapid growth.

Obayi added, “Until his appointment, Otedola has been a notable business mogul in the energy sector both in Nigeria and abroad. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc; his philanthropic efforts geared towards improving lives are also widely known and recognised.”

As part of his contributions to the university, the billionaire businessman donated a N2 billion complex to Augustine University’s engineering faculty.

“My father was very passionate about a university being built in Epe because he was very passionate about education. “Rather than spend my money on building more houses or buying a jet for myself, I decided to spend the money to support this laudable cause by the Lagos Catholic Archdiocese through the Augustine University,” the oil magnate said.

