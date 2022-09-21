.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A civil society organisation in Osun state, The Osun Masterminds, TOM, has warned the leadership of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to stop misinforming the public over the ongoing election petition tribunal.

Speaking for the group at its monthly ‘State of the state’ address in Osogbo on Tuesday, its Executive Director, Dr Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli described the party’s attitude as not only spreading falsehood but also subjudice.

“Supporters of the two major parties to the petition before the tribunal – the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress – have gone about town misleading and misinforming unsuspecting members of the public with information about the goings-on at the Tribunal that are not just false, but are also subjudice. We know that the country’s justice system has evolved over the years and can therefore be relied upon to deliver justice in the matter. Parties are therefore counseled to allow the Tribunal do its job without the reckless misinformation going on social media.

“We must also advise parties to the petition, to rein in their party members and ensure that while the brickbats go on at the tribunal, there is no breakdown of law and order within the society. We cannot allow a Court process disrupt the relative peace that Osun has been known for in the comity of States”, he said.

While commending Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his commitment to governance despite the outcome of the July 16 governorship election, it urged the State Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, to conduct a local government poll that will enhance good governance at the grassroots.

“Political parties are enjoined to perceive this election as a critical democratic process that will deepen our governance and thus, all political parties with presence in the State, should endeavor to participate. It must be said, that allegations of foul play in the absence of any act thus describable, amounts to blackmail and political manipulation. For as long as OSSIEC reassures the parties concerned, the commission must not be accused of foul play when it does not posture in such light”, he added.

RELATED NEWS