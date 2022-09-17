.

Super Eagles Forwards Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo are among star players not invited as Super Eagles Head Coach José Peseiro names 25 players to take on Algeria in a friendly.

The friendly hold on Sept. 27 at the 40,000-capacity Stade Olympique in Oran, Algeria.

Director of Communications at the NFF Ademola Olajire stated in Abuja on Saturday that Peseiro opted for Captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain, William Ekong and 23 other players.

“Among players called up to take on the former two-time African champions, Algeria, are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye; defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Calvin Bassey.

“Others are midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Cyriel Dessers.

“Only Richard Onyedika, of Belgian top team, Club Brugge, is a new face in the group. Germany-based defender Kevin Akpoguma also returns to the fold,’’ Olajire stated.

Three-time African champions, Nigeria will put its team together in the city of Constantine, Algeria on Monday.

LIST OF INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo

Defenders: William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, and Leon Balogun

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, and Richard Onyedika.

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Henry Onyekuru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, and Terem Moffi.

