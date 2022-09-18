Adams Oshiomhole

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has said former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole should be ashamed of himself for attempting to use insecurity to measure the performance of Peter Obi, while in office as Anambra State Governor years ago.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, said this in response to claims by Oshiomhole that Obi was incapable of solving Nigeria’s insecurity because he failed to tackle insecurity in Anambra State while he served as Governor.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard on Sunday, Arabambi said, “I’m aware that Oshimohole was governor of Edo State, for two terms.

“He was part of those who connived to foist this reckless government of propagandists on Nigerians using deceit and scare-mongering in 2015.

“We are aware that when Peter Obi, our candidate was governor of Anambra, IPOB was not ordering people to sit at home.

“It is curious that a government which Comrade Adams Oshimohole is part and parcel of can even attempt to use security as a yardstick to talk about any other government before it.

“Is it not under this government that the Kuje Prison was attacked by bandits without a shot fired by security forces?

“ Is it not under this same Buhari-led APC government that bandits attacked the convoy of the sitting President and killed close to 30 security personnel? “

The LP spokesperson further said, “These same bandits threatened to kidnap the president and the government is now at the mercy of a rag-tag army of bandits and terrorists instead of tackling this menace, the government is busy chasing innocent Nigerians and threatening them for showing discontent with the woeful failure of this ill-prepared administration.

“ If one may ask, where did comrade Oshimohole get the N100 million he used to pay for the APC Presidential form he picked?

“We know for a fact he didn’t have this money before he ruled Edo for 8 years. He wasn’t flying business class when he was in the NLC.

“Now that he and his friends in government have helped themselves they are scared that the house they built on quicksand will crumble.”

The LP said it will remain focused in

It’s the pursuit of giving Nigerians leaders and a government they truly deserve. It noted that the Obi-Datti ticket is a credible alternative to the deceit and propaganda to which the APC administration has reduced governance to.

