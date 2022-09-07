Nine months after Naomi Silekunola, the last wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, left him, the monarch has on Tuesday married a new wife, Mariam Anako.

The marriage took place at the palace of the monarch in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The new wife was ushered into the palace after brief rites at the entrance to the premises. Reports had it she was led into the inner court of the palace to meet her husband and other guests waiting to receive her.

Oba Ogunwusi in a video shared on the Facebook page of his spokesperson, Moses Olafare, around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, was assisted by chiefs and close aides, in welcoming the new wife into the palace.

RELATED NEWS