By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta state gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to the people of Ogun State to emulate the template projected by Segun Showunmi, for the development of the state.

Onuesoke, who gave the advice during a workshop on good political leadership held in Abeokuta, said the template of Showunmi who was the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign in 2019, and served under the administration of former Governor Gbenga Daniel is built on improving the socio-economic development of the state.

The chieftain who described Showunmi as having a very good plan for the people of Ogun, insisted that Showunmi remained the only experienced person to administer the affairs of the state.

“It’s on record that Showunmi spent twenty years to prepare himself for the governorship race, having paid his dues in serving at various capacity of the party. With such fantastic record of experience there is no doubt that he will delivered his promises should he become Governor of Ogun state.

Showunmi is running on a new deal with sincerely set principle. He had looked at the governance space in Nigeria and in Ogun State, in particular, and he is convinced that they cannot keep doing things the way they have been doing them and expect an outcome that is different from the ones that they have been having.

RELATED NEWS