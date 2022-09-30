The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed that the federal government pays the salaries of its members through the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke said this in a truce meeting with the FG brokered on Wednesday by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

At the meeting, Osodeke criticised the action of the government that it is only in Nigeria that the public varsity teachers are paid by the AGF’s office adding that their data are collected by foreign companies.

Osodeke said: “We were told exactly this same thing in 2017. They all came and told us at the same time. Are we really patriotic? They are paying money to foreign companies per person.

“We have two options. Use the one we have developed. Is there any other country in the world where the salaries of universities are paid by the office of the accountant general? No country in the world will harvest the data of their university lecturers and give (it) to a foreign company.”

