Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Friday, commended the Federal Government for awarding the oil pipelines surveillance contract to Mr Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

Omo-Agege in a statement by his

Executive Assistant on Communication, Mr Aruviere Martin Egharhevwa, said; “I wholly support the decision of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to award its major pipelines surveillance contract to a company where High Chief Government ‘Tompolo’ Ekpemupolo reportedly has interests.

“I sincerely thank the Federal Government of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, and commend the management of NNPCL ably led by Mr. Mele Kyari for this well-advised, non-discriminatory, merit-based and strategic decision. It is a thoughtful decision that holds the promise of impacting positively on constant efforts by the Federal Government to curtail avoidable disruptions in our crude oil production and improve our national economy, security and stability.

“High Chief Ekpemupolo is an extraordinary Niger Delta patriot whose passion for proper development of the Niger Delta region is unblemished, though sometimes misunderstood. The reality is that Tompolo’s commitment to the betterment and modern development of the Niger Delta, especially its oil-bearing communities, is beyond question and etched in so many hearts and minds in the region.

“High Chief Ekpemupolo is a man of uncommon sense of integrity. In 2007 when President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua of blessed memory held a meeting with virtually all prominent leaders of groups that challenged the Federal Government to take decisive steps to address and reverse pervasive environmental degradation arising from years of reckless petroleum exploitation by multinational corporations operating in the Niger Delta, High Chief Ekpemupolo stood out as a brilliant shining star and worthy, selfless ambassador of the entire region when, shunning plea for personal benefits like many, he calmly and convincing said, “Mr. President, I don’t need anything for myself. Just develop the Niger Delta. That is my only interest. My people are suffering. Develop the Niger Delta.” This has made a lasting impression on many about the genuineness of his cause on behalf of our people.

“So, I am convinced that by objectively choosing a company where Tompolo has stakes through an organised bidding process to add value to responsible and peaceful oil exploration in the region, the Federal Government and NNPCL acted with excellent wisdom. Some may disagree and it is their right to do so, and it is duly respected. However, I sincerely appeal for the understanding of all.

“I congratulate High Chief Government ‘Tompolo’ Ekpemupolo and the management and staff of his company for their successful bid and wish them well. They are encouraged and advised to engage relevant stakeholders, particularly those from communities with oil exploration pipelines, as they execute their contract. I trust them to be guided by the best interests of our people, especially our responsible and energetic youths.

“For the good of all, I sincerely appeal to our people to support the Federal Government and its relevant security agencies and NNPCL to contribute to securing greater peace in the Niger Delta and the entire nation through a responsible, all-embracing implementation of the NNPCL pipelines surveillance contract.”

