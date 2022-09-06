The leadership of the West Africa Youth Council (WAYC), has honoured Hon. Oladeebo olanrewaju .l with an investiture as a youth ambassador.

The Chairman, West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Council, Amb. William Seun, who presented the plaque on behalf of the organisation, said the recipient was being recognised for his commitment to youths’ development, business and economic development through real estate in Nigeria.

“We are gathered here to celebrate an achiever, Hon. Oladeebo, for his dedication to duty, industriousness and to honour and encourage a youth leader, an apostle of positive change, a programmer and a young personality to be honoured as a youth ambassador,’’ he said.

William said Oladeebo had touched lives in the Nigeria by taking youths off the streets through empowerment and some of who are now employers of labour.

He said Hon. Oladeebo is a nation builder and a peace promoter, whose positive contributions to the lives of youths attracted the ambassadorial award from ECOWAS Youth Council.

William urged him to continue the good work, to enable other youths emulate him.

The recipient promised to do more for the youth. He thanked WAYC for the award.

RELATED NEWS